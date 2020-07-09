Shimla: Keeping national security in view international agency has conducted 22 surveys through satellite image system for strategically important 475 Km long Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line.

Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur, in review meeting of Railway Projects through video conferencing, revealed that survey would also be conducted with the help of radar on this world’s longest railway line. As many as 30 railway stations have been proposed to be constructed on the railline.

Gobind Thakur asked the officials to complete all other formalities including land acquisition for this railway line soon.

Transport minister has directed the officials of railways and National Highway Authority of India to conduct a joint survey to prevent the incidents of falling of debris in the world heritage Kalka- Shimla railway line.

He said that all security arrangements such as parapets and boundary walls will be ensured to prevent such incidents. For Una-Talwara railway line the formalities related to land acquisition and forest department should be completed soon, he added. He instructed the officials to repair of old railway line, including the repair work, process of cutting down dried trees should also be completed in a time bound manner.