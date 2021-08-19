Shimla: Covid cases have increased many-fold in the state. Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts have witnessed an unprecedented rise in the cases.

To keep a tab on the Covid cases, Himachal CM has directed the Deputy Commissioners to focus on contact tracing especially in the rural areas.

CM Jai Ram Thakur, in a video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from Shimla on Thursday to review the covid-19 situation, said that presently there were around 2700 active cases of Covid virus in the State and it was a matter of concern that the cases had increased in a very short period.

“Most of the cases have been reported from the rural areas whereas there were very few cases in the urban areas including major tourist places which indicates that there had been no impact of tourist flow to different parts of the State,” CM said and blamed social gatherings, marriage functions, feasts etc. were the main reasons behind the spread of the pandemic.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the district administration of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba and Kinnaur to make provision for testing of labourers keeping in view the ongoing apple season in various parts of these districts.

Chief Minister said that the State Government would soon consider imposing further restrictions and reopening of schools to check further spread of covid-19.