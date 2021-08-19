Diwakar Sharma took the action before of relinquishing his charge as SP in Bilaspur district.

Bilaspur: Dealing with a drug abuse case with an iron hand, Superintendent of Police (SP) Diwakar Sharma dismissed the constable accused of selling Chitta to a minor.

Sharma took the action before relinquishing his charge as SP in Bilaspur district.

The accused constable was caught selling Chitta to a minor during the Nalwadi fair in March this year.

He was suspended after the Sadar police station registered a case.

A departmental inquiry was instituted against the accused and he was found guilty.

During the Nalwadi fair in March, a minor had accused the constable of selling Chitta at Luhnu ground. The police had recovered 0.13 grams of Chitta from the minor.

The minor, during interrogation, revealed that he had bought Chitta from a person sitting in a car, wearing a khaki uniform. It was later found that the car belongs to the police constable.

After this, the accused police constable was suspended and a case was registered against him.

He was sent to the police line and departmental inquiry started against him.

Diwakar Sharma said that constable Munish Dhiman was caught selling Chitta to the boy during the Nalwadi fair at Luhnu Maidan in March.

“Another accused Arif, a resident of Diara, was caught with Chitta, opium and Rs 2.85 lakh. During interrogation it was revealed that the constable had bought Chitta from Arif,” he added.

After this, the police raided his house. Said that constable Munish Dhiman has been sacked before leaving the charge as SP in Bilaspur.