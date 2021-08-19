At a time when state government is imposing strict measures on the people to contain the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19 protocols are being openly flouted by politicians.

Leaders, as well as party workers, were seen violating social distancing norms when Union Minister Anurag Thakur reached Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Thakur is leading BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra in the state.

He was welcomed in Parwanoo by district Solan by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Rajiv Saizal, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, MPP and Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, MLA Dr Rajiv Bindal were present during the occasion.

During the occasion, Anurag Thakur said that he is very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including him in his cabinet at such a young age.

He said that PM Modi wanted the cabinet to be introduced in the Lok Sabha, but Congress did not allow this to happen. Thakur said that every section has been taken care of in our cabinet.

“The present cabinet of the Union government is the youngest cabinet till date as it has mostly young ministers” he added.

He said that all of us have come together to serve the people and we will never leave any stone unturned in that.

He said that under Nal Yojana water will be available at every household within the next three years. This is a big achievement for the country.

He said that under former Chief Minister Prof. Prem Kumar Dhumal government’s Shabari Yojana, PM Narendra Modi’s Ujwala Yojana and CM Jai Ram Thakur government’s Grahani Suvidha Yojna, every house has been provided with an LPG gas stove.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kashyap said that Jan Ashirwad Yatra has been kicked off in Himachal and people are very enthusiastic for this Yatra as well as the arrival of Anurag Thakur.