Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur has advertised 379 in various departments.

These include Staff Nurse 90 posts, Pharmacist (Allopathy) 100 posts, Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II 29 posts in the department of Health and Family Welfare, Auction Recorder 6 post HP State Agricultural Marketing Board, Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) 23 post, Fireman 43 posts in HP Fire Services, Language Teacher 09 posts in Elementary Education, Junior Engineer (Civil) 10 posts in Jal Shakti Vibhag.