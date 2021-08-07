Dehradun. To ease the process of admission to DIT University 2021-22 session, the university has initiated online counselling.

“To make the admission process easier for the students from all over the world in the session 2021-22, the university is conducting online counselling,” Vandana Suhag, Registrar, DIT University said.

Students interested in admission would need to register at the university website. Candidates, after registering, will receive an e-mail on their registered e-mail id regarding the further admission process, scholarship, fee-payment schedule and hostel and transport details.

The university has decided to admit the high performing board exam toppers with the provision of direct admission.

“Students securing 85 percent or more marks in intermediate examinations are eligible for direct admission. Apart from this, students domiciled in Uttarakhand will benefit from 40 per cent reservation for them as well as 26 per cent fee waiver,” Suhag added.

Dehradun Institute of Technology (DIT) University, a world-class institution of academic and professional excellence located on the Dehradun-Mussoorie diversion, has been at the forefront of facilitating a comprehensive educational journey through virtual platforms in these difficult times.