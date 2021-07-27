Kangra: One person was injured after a car he was travelling in was hit by boulders during a landslide on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway in Kangra district.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a landslide occurred near Niazpur in Nurpur, district Kangra due to heavy rainfall. Huge boulders fell onto the NH and one of the boulder hit a car due to which the driver broke his foot.

He was extracted from the car by locals who had to cut the car’s roof and was rushed to Civil Hospital, Nurpur. The injured was later shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda for further treatment.

The Pathankot-Mandi National Highway remained blocked for vehicular traffic for two hours after a landslide near Gumma on Tuesday. The road has been cleared for traffic.

Meanwhile, an advisory of landslides and uprooting of trees have been issued by the government as heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 31.

The State’s Meteorological Department has also issued a red warning for Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts, resulting in extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. An orange weather warning has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Solan districts.