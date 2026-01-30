The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the establishment of an advanced Cancer Care Centre (CCC) at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (Dr. RKGMC) in Hamirpur to strengthen cancer treatment across the state.

The proposed centre will house 11 new specialized departments to comprehensively address the complex needs of cancer patients. These departments include Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pain Palliation, Nuclear Medicine, Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, Onco Pathology, Paediatric Oncology, Radiology Imaging, Gynae Oncology, Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Transplantation, and Radiation Oncology. The facility is designed to provide advanced and coordinated cancer care services under one roof.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the establishment of the Cancer Care Centre aims to develop a strong treatment system as the population confronts a growing risk of cancer. He noted that various health reports have highlighted an urgent need for systematic screening, cancer prevention, timely monitoring, proper recording of cases, and early medical intervention. These findings, he added, underscore the need to build seamless linkages from primary healthcare facilities to advanced tertiary-level cancer care institutions.

To meet these needs, the state government has proposed and initiated the establishment of the State Cancer Centre at Dr. RKGMC, Hamirpur. The Department of Medical Education has already taken necessary steps towards its implementation.

The Chief Minister said the proposed facility will be housed in a multi-storey building with a capacity of 264 beds exclusively dedicated to cancer patients. The ground floor will include major services such as clinical laboratories, outpatient departments (OPDs), pharmacy, emergency ward, nuclear medicine OPD, and registration counters. The government will also ensure the availability of adequate and qualified medical, paramedical, and support staff to ensure effective operations.

Sukhu emphasized that since assuming office, the government has taken several significant steps to revamp the state’s healthcare system. He said outdated machines and equipment are being replaced with world-class facilities comparable with premier institutions like AIIMS, Delhi.

Expressing concern, the Chief Minister said the state has one of the highest cancer incidence rates in the country after the North-Eastern states. To tackle this rising challenge, he said establishing a high-end cancer hospital in Himachal Pradesh is crucial to ensuring accessible and quality cancer care for its people.