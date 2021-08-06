Shimla: Congress has decried the removal of 1886 batch IAS officer, Anil Khachi from the post of Chief Secretary.

Congress State President Kuldeep Singh Rathore criticising the state government’s decision said that the decision is discouraging for the hardworking and honest officers, as well as it is an insult to them.

Terming it unfortunate, he said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has taken this decision under political pressure of the BJP which is not right and Congress strongly condemns it. has described it as unfortunate for the state.

“Khachi is known throughout the state for his honesty and conscientiousness. Removal is an insult not only to him but also to the people of the state,” said Rathore.

It was also very regrettable that Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh had misbehaved with him in the past, he alleged.

Chief Minister’s decision to remove Khachi from his post is nothing but a compromise done under the pressure and corruption of BJP leaders, he accused.