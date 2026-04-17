Shimla: Factional differences and dissatisfaction within the Himachal Pradesh Congress came to the fore during a key meeting of the State Congress Political Affairs Committee held at Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections.

The meeting, in the presence of party in-charge Rajani Patil, witnessed several senior leaders openly questioning the functioning of the organisation and the government. Leaders alleged that the selection of District Council candidates is being influenced by the Chief Minister’s Office, a move they said is weakening the role of the party structure.

Former minister Kaul Singh Thakur, former MLA Bamber Thakur, and Seraj leader Chetram were among those who raised the issue strongly, pointing out that the grievances of party workers are not being addressed. They warned that continued neglect of grassroots workers could hurt the party’s performance in the Panchayat and municipal body elections.

Leaders from Shimla district also opposed the shifting of government offices out of the capital, saying the move has triggered resentment among the public. Concerns were raised over what they described as uneven development, with funds and projects allegedly being concentrated in a few constituencies.

Several leaders went further, claiming that decision-making has become centralised. They alleged that recommendations made by ministers are often ignored, while opposition leaders are able to get their work done, a situation that has led to growing frustration within the party ranks.

District Presidents echoed similar concerns during the State Congress Working Committee meeting, highlighting delays in the formation of Block Executive Committees. They said the absence of these units has made it difficult to carry out organisational work effectively and demanded immediate appointments to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Responding to the concerns, Rajani Patil stressed the need for better coordination between the party organisation and the government, noting that the assembly elections are not far away and the party must present a united face.

Kaul Singh Thakur cautioned that discontent among workers could directly impact governance and electoral outcomes. He pointed out that key organisational appointments are still pending in several districts, which could affect preparations for the Panchayat polls. However, he expressed hope that the situation would improve soon with structural changes expected from the party high command.

Describing the Panchayat elections as a “semifinal” for the Congress, Thakur said the party would contest them vigorously, but underlined that strengthening the organisation and addressing internal issues remain crucial.