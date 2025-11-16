The Himachal Pradesh Congress is battling a serious organisational vacuum, functioning without appointed office-bearers for nearly a year despite being the ruling party in the state. Ever since the Pradesh Congress Committee and its district and block units were dissolved, the party has been operating without a formal structure. This unusual situation for a party in power has created confusion at multiple levels, with workers unable to seek clarity on roles, responsibilities or political direction.

For months, routine organisational decisions, coordination with the government and internal reviews have taken place without a proper leadership framework. The absence of a state party functionary has demoralised the cadre, many of whom feel the party is losing momentum at a time when it should be consolidating its base in Himachal Pradesh. The delay in reconstituting the state unit has also amplified factional tensions, as groups within the party continue to push for their preferred leadership choices.

The crisis in Himachal comes at a time when the Congress is grappling with a wider decline nationally. The party’s devastating performance in the recent Bihar Assembly elections has further highlighted its weakening organisational strength. In Bihar, the Congress contested 63 seats but managed to win only six, polling just 8.71 percent of the total votes. The result is being viewed as one of the party’s poorest showings in the state, signalling diminishing influence and an inability to connect with voters on the ground.

Analysts say the Bihar outcome exposes the party’s deep-rooted structural problems, from weak mobilisation to the absence of strong local leadership. While regional parties managed to strengthen their support bases, the Congress struggled to maintain relevance. The failure to translate campaigns into votes has intensified calls for urgent reforms within the organisation.

Back in Himachal Pradesh, concerns are rising over the lack of coordination between the government and the organisational wing. With no clear chain of command, the party’s political narrative remains fragmented. Many within the party warn that if the high command does not move quickly to rebuild the state unit, the vacuum could impact future electoral preparedness, including local body polls and the next assembly election cycle.

The Congress leadership now faces mounting pressure to revive its Himachal unit, restore discipline and provide a direction to its workers. The challenge is not only to appoint new office-bearers but to rebuild confidence among the cadre at a time when the party is struggling to maintain political ground both within the state and across the country.