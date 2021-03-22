Shimla: A day after the list of candidates for Municipal Corporations was announced, State Congress Disciplinary Committee President, Viplove Thakur said that disciplinary action will be initiated against rebels, who contest MC elections against party candidates.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, veteran Congress leader Viplove, emphasizing the need for stern disciplinary rules, urged party workers to maintain party discipline.

She made it clear that if anyone associated with the party contests elections against the party’s authorized candidate in any of the four municipal elections, disciplinary action will be taken against them.

Exhorting party members to express their opinion or discuss whatever issue within the party forum, she said, “The members should restrain from taking to social media or going to the press. Anyone violation will be considered as indiscipline and strict action will be taken against the party member.”

“The respective members of the Disciplinary Committee have been entrusted the responsibility to look into the complaints and present their report, which will be decided on basis of merit,” she added.

“Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mohan Lal Brakta will oversee Solan and Sirmaur districts, while Kewal Singh Pathania State Congress General Secretary has been given responsibility of Mandi and Hamirpur districts. Chetram Thakur has been entrusted with complaint redressal of Kinnaur, Lahul Spiti and Kullu, while Sanjay Awasthi will take charge of Una, Chamba and Bilaspur,” she said, adding that Sharmila Patial will be the coordinator.

Viplove said that she herself would look into the complaints of the Congress party from Kangra and Shimla districts.