Shimla: With Panchayati Raj elections drawing closer, the Himachal Congress faces an uphill task to swiftly build its booth-level network and recover lost ground after delays in organisational setup slowed its initial preparations.

After lagging in appointing key office bearers and forming grassroots structures, the party has now shifted into full election mode following the release of the reservation roster. Elections are scheduled to be held before May 31, leaving limited time for the party to mobilise its cadre.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Vinay Kumar has directed all office-bearers to step into the field and strengthen the organisation at the booth level. The party is now focusing on forming committees across polling booths to ensure better coordination and outreach.

Vinay Kumar said these booth-level teams will stay in constant touch with voters and communicate the party’s policies and the state government’s welfare schemes. He stressed that Panchayat elections are not just about local governance but also a test of the party’s organisational strength, particularly after the delay in setting up its structure.

Party leaders have been instructed to hold regular meetings within their constituencies and revive inactive units. The leadership has acknowledged that organisational gaps had impacted momentum, prompting a late but intensified push to reconnect with workers and voters.

To strengthen its presence in rural areas, the Congress has decided to launch a door-to-door outreach campaign. Workers have been tasked with directly engaging with voters and informing them about government schemes and development works.

The state leadership has reiterated that the entire organisational setup—from district units to booth-level committees—will be completed before the elections. Alongside this, appointments of district presidents, executive members, and Block Presidents are being fast-tracked.

Alongside this, the process of appointing district presidents, executive members, and Block Presidents is underway. The party is trying to fast-track these decisions to avoid further delays. With limited time left, the Congress is attempting to recover lost ground and build a strong grassroots network. The upcoming Panchayat elections are likely to test not only the party’s electoral strength but also its ability to overcome organisational delays and mobilise effectively at the village level.