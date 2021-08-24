Shimla: The state Cabinet approved the draft Negotiation Package negotiated by the Urban Development Department with the World Bank and Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Govt of India for funding Shimla Water Supply & Sewerage Services Delivery Program for improvement of WSS services in Greater Shimla Area for Financial Assistance from World Bank.

The total outlay of the project is Rs. 1813 Crore.

Out of Rs 1813 Crore, World Bank will provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 1160.32 Crore and rest amount of Rs. 652.68 Crore will be borne by the Himachal Pradesh government. It also authorized the Principal Secretary, Department of Urban Development, state government to finalize and sign the Negotiation Package with the World Bank.

The main components of the Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Project are an augmentation of Shimla Water Supply from river Satluj with an additional 67 MLD to meet the water demand upto year 2050, bulk water supply to Shimla Peri-Urban areas to meet the water demand of Special Area Development Authorities (SADA) Kufri, Shoghi, Ghanahatti and additional planning areas up to the year 2050, 24X7 Water Supply to all domestic and commercial consumers within Shimla Municipal Corporation Area and improved Sewerage services within Shimla Municipal Corporation Area.

The project envisages lifting water from Satluj near village Shakrodi, involving lifting to a height of 1.6 km and pipe laying of 22 km to augment 67 MLD water at Sanjauli.

The project also seeks to replace the distribution pipe network across MC Shimla to upgrade it to a 24×7 water supply system. Additionally, the sewerage network in areas of Mehli-Panthaghati, Totu and Mashobra will be provided.

The scheme is a flagship project of the State as it seeks to provide best in class water supply and sewerage system in Shimla that will cater to the requirements of the town up to the year 2050.

The Department of Urban Development, Government of Himachal Pradesh has been able to secure this funding from the World Bank and Ministry of Finance despite fiscal constraints posed due to Covid 19.