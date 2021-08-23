Nauni/Solan: Students interested in applying for UP, PG and Doctoral programmes in Horticulture, Forestry, Biotechnology, Agribusiness and Business Management for the academic year 2021-22 at Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni can submit their online application at the university’s admission portal.

The application process is online and interested students can apply by logging on to the university website. The detailed prospectus for each programme can be downloaded from the university website.

The last date to apply for UG programmes – BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry and B Tech Biotechnology (for both normal and self-financing seats) is 20th September, 2021. Students applying for M Sc/ MBA (Agribusiness)/ MBA and PhD programmes must do so by 25th September 2021.

This year, the university is filling the seats for its various programme on the basis of the score-card of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance exam to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The admission to the University’s normal seats of BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry and B Tech Biotechnology will be held on the scorecard of ICAR-AIEEA (UG) 2021. Admissions to MSc, MBA (Agribusiness) and PhD will also be conducted on the scorecard of ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF respectively.

Candidates who wish to apply for self-financing seats (UG Programme) and MBA (General) are not required to apply for the ICAR examination. However, they are required to fill the online application form of the University. The admission to UG self-financing seats will be based on the merit of the qualifying examination and for MBA (General) on the merit of HPMAT followed by group discussion and personal interview at the university. The admission to PhD Management will be held on the merit of the qualifying exam (MBA).

Apart from applying in the respective ICAR examinations, it is also mandatory for the candidates to submit the online application form of the university by accessing the university website. Candidates who do not appear in the ICAR entrance examination or fail to submit an online application form of the university will not be considered for admission.

The schedule for online counselling will be announced by the University on the website after the declaration of the ICAR examination result. Application forms other than online mode will not be accepted.