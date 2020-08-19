Eternal University and JP University placed in band B

Vice-President asks researchers to come up with innovations to solve farmers’ problems

New Delhi: Prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, has ranked seventh among higher educational institutions nationally in Institute of National Importance in the ARIIA-2020 (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovations and Achievements). IIT-Mandi is also first among young IITs to get a rank.

ARIIA-2020 was released online by Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ranking is announced virtually. IIT-Madras has emerged as the best institute under the institute of national importance category.

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has been placed in ‘Band A’ under the government and government-aided universities category, which comprises rank six to 25, whereas CSK Agriculture University, Palampur has again failed to find its place in the national ranking.

Solan based Private Shoolini University has again impressed everyone and placed in the top Band A in the ARIIA 2020. However, no other private university from the state figures in this band.

In ‘Band B’ which comprises rank 26 to 50, the Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, and Eternal University, Baru Sahib Sirmour, have found place.

The major indicators for ARIIA were budget, expenses to support and revenue generated (20 marks), infrastructures and facilities to support innovations and start-ups (10 marks), awareness activities for promoting idea generation and innovation (20 marks), promotion and supporting entrepreneurship development (20 marks), intellectual property (IP) generation, technology transfer and commercialisation (14 marks), innovative learning methods and courses (10 marks), and innovations in governance of the institution (6 marks).

Speaking at the online ARIIA-2020, the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu called upon researchers and scientists to pay greater attention to agriculture and come up with innovations to address the problems faced by farmers.

He stressed the need for preventing farmers’ exploitation by middlemen and ensuring remunerative prices for their produce. He said the AICTE, ICAR, NIRD and agriculture universities should work in unison to bring new innovations and technologies to farmers.

Naidu said that India must regain that intellectual leadership and once again emerge as a global hub of learning and innovation.

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of State, Sanjay Dhotre, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Amit Khare, Secretary HE, MoE and Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, ARIIA Committee and Executive Chairman, CYIENT were among those participated in the online event.