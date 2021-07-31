Shimla: After demanding from Congress leaders as well as the people, the statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh will be installed at The Ridge, Shimla.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has given its nod to construct a statue of the departed leader at Daulat Singh Park at The Ridge.

The approval was granted in the recent House meeting that took place on Friday at Bachat Bhawan, Shimla. The proposal was brought into the house by Congress Councillor from Nabha Simi Nanda. Both Congress and BJP Councillors gave their vote in favour of the installation of the statue.

Singh who passed away due in June due to post Covid complications was one of the most iconic, influential and visionary leader of the state. He enjoyed a mass appeal amongst the people, party workers and even his rivals. After his passing, Congress leaders including Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Kuldeep Rathore have been demanding the state government to install a statue of Singh by keeping his contribution towards the state in the mind.

The Ridge also has statues of several iconic leaders including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.