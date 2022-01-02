Shimla: Remembering the invaluable contribution of former six-time Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh, the Congress party launched a calendar for the year 2022.

The calendar was dedicated by State Congress Party President Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Member of Parliament (Mandi) Pratibha Singh, in presence of Senior leaders in Shimla.

Rathore said that the contribution of Virbhadra Singh was not only for the development of the state but for establishing Himachal Pradesh as a pioneer amongst the hilly states in the country.

His demise has left a huge void in the political arena which can’t be fulfilled, he added.

Pratibha Singh said, “Virbhadra Singh had an emotional connection with the people of the state and was revered and respected by all sections of the society throughout the state. He had covered all the parts of the state in Himachal on foot.”

Such was his aura that as an individual he was always held in high esteem by leaders not only in the state but throughout the country, she added.