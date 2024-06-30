Himachal Pradesh Strengthens Barrier Security with Automatic Number Plate Recognition; Centralized Monitoring and Data Management and Online Challan System to Nab Tax Evaders

In a move to combat tax evasion, Himachal Pradesh is set to implement automated surveillance at all state barriers. This initiative, led by the Transport Department, involves the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to enhance barrier security and streamline tax collection processes.

Himachal Pradesh’s Transport Department will install ANPR cameras at all state barriers to monitor every vehicle passing through. These cameras are designed to capture detailed data from number plates, enabling authorities to identify vehicles with unpaid taxes that have previously evaded detection. The department has issued directives to field officers to oversee the installation and ensure the robust implementation of this technology.

The data collected from these cameras will be managed centrally at Shimla’s newly established state center. This centralized system will allow the Transport Department to detect tax evasion in real time. Upon identifying discrepancies, the Shimla center will coordinate with field officers to intercept and address defaulters promptly. This sophisticated setup marks the first time such an advanced system is being introduced in the state.

In addition to the surveillance cameras, an online challan system will be launched. Mirroring systems in neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab, this new system will enable the automatic issuance of challans for detected violations. Vehicle owners will receive online challans for any infractions, ensuring a more efficient and transparent enforcement process. This move aims to streamline penalty imposition and reduce manual intervention.

Currently, 12 barriers operate across Himachal Pradesh, equipped with infrastructure from the police, Transport Department, and State Tax and Excise. These barriers are located at Parwanoo, Tipra, Kala Amb, Paonta, Baddi, Barotiwala, Mehtpur, Gagret, Swarghat, Kandwal, Damtal, and Tunuhatti in Chamba. The upcoming installation of ANPR cameras at these locations will significantly bolster monitoring and enforcement capabilities.

The Transport Department is optimistic that this initiative will not only reduce tax evasion but also enhance government revenue. Despite existing measures, tax evasion continues to cause substantial losses. The introduction of ANPR cameras and the online challan system aims to address these challenges, ensuring more effective tax collection and enforcement.

This initiative will leverage technology for better governance. By prioritizing automated surveillance and centralized data management, the state aims to create a more robust and transparent system for tax collection and rule enforcement, ultimately benefiting the state’s economy and governance.