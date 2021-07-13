New Delhi: Union Territory of Ladakh and NTPC subsidiary REL have signed a pact on Tuesday to set up the country’s first green Hydrogen Mobility project in the region.

The signing of the MoU was also marked with the inauguration of NTPC’s first solar installations in Leh in form of solar trees and a solar carport.

The MoU will enable NTPC to help Ladakh develop a carbon-free economy based on renewable sources and green hydrogen. This is also in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘carbon neutral’ Ladakh.

Lt. Governor R.K Mathur mentioned that he would like Ladakh to become a hydrogen state.

Union Cabinet Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K Singh has congratulated NTPC and UT of Ladakh to set up the country’s first Green Hydrogen Mobility project.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us that Leh is soon to become India ‘s first city to implement a green hydrogen-based mobility project with zero-emission,” the union minister further added.

NTPC has planned to ply 5 hydrogen buses, to start with, in the region and the company will be setting up a solar plant and a green hydrogen generation unit in Leh towards this end. This would be zero-emission mobility in the true sense.