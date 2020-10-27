Shimla: Orthopedic experts have underlined the need of creating awareness on the rising trends of road accidents and trauma services.

Interacting with the media persons here on Monday, Paras Hospitals Panchkula, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgery, Chairman Dr Pradeep Aggarwal said, “Road accidents contribute to 83 percent of all traffic related deaths in India and around 400 deaths a day are forcing India to take trauma accidents seriously.”

Over speeding and not wearing seat belts are major head injuries in trauma cases in the country, he said, adding that in addition to these drunken driving, jumping red lights, distraction of driver, non-adherence to driving lanes and overtaking from the wrong side are other reasons for road accidents.

Emphasizing the importance of ‘golden hour’ concept, wherein 60 minutes after an accident are crucial, he said, “If patient reaches right place in right time a lot many lives can be saved.”

He further said that life style changes have led to osteoarthritis, the most prevalent form of arthritis in the elderly and is a leading cause of disability in the country, affecting over 18 million Indians each year.

In the next 10 years, India will have the highest number of joint replacement surgeries in the world, he claimed, adding that on an average, one million people in India need total joint replacement, but only 30,000 to 40,000 joints are replaced yearly.

“Lack of physical activity, poor dietary habits and unhealthy lifestyle have been identified as the major causes for an increased risk of weak bones, osteoporosis and arthritis,’ he informed.

He said that even hill state like Himachal is also witnessing rise in the patients of trauma and arthritis and around 33 percent of patients that his hospital is treating are from Himachal Pradesh.

Dr. Aggarwal stressed the need of dedicated trauma centers in Himachal, so that the trauma patients are treated timely within the golden hour period.