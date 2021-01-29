New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced to set up Virtual Universities to ensure every student don’t deprived from quality higher education.

The Union Minister in a review meeting with senior officers of the Education Ministry stated that the virtual university will be different from the concept of open universities, and will help in achieving the desired GER in higher education as envisaged in National Education Policy.

For the implementation of New Education Policy- 2020, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ directed appointment of Nodal Persons in all the concerned ministries for coordinating the seamless implementation of the Policy. For all the 181 tasks identified for implementation in Higher Education, every task must be led by its own team leader, he added.

Pokhriyal said that National Education Technology forum (NETF) should be seeded in UGC/ AICTE and should start the work immediately.

The Minister called for using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology for imparting studies in mother languages in the higher education.

Pokhriyal said that branding of Study in India programme should be taken up on a wider scale. He asked the committee constituted for the Stay in India programme to work in a mission mode and submit the report within 15 days.

He said the committee to analyse the reasons behind students going abroad for pursuing studies.