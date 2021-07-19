Chandigarh: Despite Congress veteran and Punjab Chief Minister stiff resistance, the Congress on Sunday appointed BJP defector Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next president of the Punjab Congress.

Sidhu, a sitting MLA from Amritsar East, replaces Sunil Jakhar.

The party also appointed four working presidents. They are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Kuljit Singh Nagra and Pawan Goel.

The announcement came late Sunday night by AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal.

With the appointment of Sidhu at the top party post in the state unit, Congress has pacified the firebrand leader. However, it’ll be a top challenge for the Congress party to two times Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on board and put up a united front.