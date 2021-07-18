Shimla: To improve the green cover in the State, the forest department has decided to plant over 1-crore sapling during the State Level Van Mahotsav.

Forest department spokesperson informed that the State Level Van Mahotsav would be organised at Nirmand in district Kullu, and CM of the state would preside it.

“This year a two-day plantation campaign is being organized on 20th and 21st July 2021 in which 10 lakh saplings would be planted by different sections of the society, local people and institutions, a spokesperson said.

“72nd Van Mahotsav is being celebrated in the State to achieve the target of planting more than one crore saplings on 14,000-hectare area,” a spokesperson said and further added that the Forest Department is providing 51 saplings to ward members of municipalities and panchayats for plantation, with the help of the local community.

“In addition to this one lakh saplings will also be planted separately in association with State Red Cross Society involving the participation of different local organizations,” a spokesperson said.

The forest department is also targeting to construct 150 water storage tanks under Jal Bhandaran Scheme during year 2021-22.

The department has also made provision to spend Rs 16 crore 80 lakhs in the financial year 2021- 22 for water and land conservation works.