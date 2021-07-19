Shimla: Heavy rainfall has once again wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. One person has been killed while two others are missing after a car ((HP 01C 1323) they were travelling in fell into Ravi River due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall on Chamba-Bharmaur National Highway.

The NH has also been blocked resulting in a traffic jam.

Police have recovered one dead body while the search for the other two is still going on.

Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been blocked due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall near Pandoh, district Mandi. One vehicle was also damaged after it was hit by a boulder, however, no loss of life has been reported in the incident. At least 50 roads have been blocked after heavy rainfall in the Mandi district.

Superintendent of Police Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said machinery have been deployed to clear the road.

Apart from this, Pathankot-Mandi NH has also been blocked due to landslides.

The Meteorological Department of Himachal Pradesh has issued a red warning for today resulting in in extremely heavy rainfall in in lower and middle hills of the state.

Palampur received 230mm rainfall, highest in the state. Sujanpur Tira received 156 mm, Bilaspur 104 mm, Hamirpur 77 mm, Paints Sahib 72 mm, Una 70.6 mm, Dharmshala 64.4 mm, Kangra 58.6 mm, Mandi 54.1 mm, Nalagarh 39 mm, Sundernagar 37 mm, Dalhousie 32 mm, Solan 22. mm and Shimla 7.1 mm.

Director, States Meteorological Department Manmohan Singh said that heavy rainfall occurred throughout the state during the last 24 hours. Minimum and maximum temperatures decreased by one to two degrees.

The department has also issued an advisory of landslides, rise in the water level of rivers and uprooting of trees.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 23. An orange warning for middle and lower hills has been issued for July 20 while yellow weather warnings for the middle and lower hills of the state it is also been issued from July 21 till July 23.