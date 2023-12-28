Shimla – As the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh takes center stage ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, the Congress party grapples with a multifaceted challenge — the intricate task of selecting candidates in the constituencies of Kangra, Shimla, Hamirpur, and Mandi.

In an important meeting held at New Delhi, top Congress leaders, including National President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Rahul Gandhi, organization general secretary KC Venugopal and state in-charge Rajiv Shukla, convened with 33 leaders from Himachal Pradesh including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and party state president Pratibha Singh. The discussion revolved around addressing historical challenges faced by the party in these key constituencies. Urging a comprehensive approach, the leaders emphasized the need for a meticulous candidate selection process, including the initiation of a thorough survey to gauge public and party worker sentiments.

The Kangra parliamentary constituency, a historical stumbling block for the Congress, witnessed a one-sided victory for the BJP in the 2019 elections. The complexity deepened as the Congress candidate from 2019, Pawan Kajal, switched allegiance to the BJP. Now a sitting MLA from Kangra assembly seat. With 12 sitting MLAs in the 17 assembly constituencies of Kangra, the Congress might have edge, but selecting a suitable candidate is still a tough task for the party. Names like Sudhir Sharma, Asha Kumari, Gokul Butail, Raghubir Singh Bali, and the influential Katoch family vie for consideration.

Shimla, once a stronghold for the Congress, has proven elusive since 2009, consistently favoring the BJP. The 2019 victory for the BJP with a record margin of 3,27,515 votes underscores the uphill battle Congress faces. While the Congress performed well in the 2022 assembly elections, winning 13 out of 17 seats, the challenge lies in selecting a suitable candidate.

The Hamirpur parliamentary constituency has historically been a tough battleground for the Congress, especially against the popular BJP leader Anurag Thakur. Since 1998, Congress has struggled to secure a victory in this segment. The upcoming elections promise a formidable challenge, with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, both from Congress and representing Hamirpur, adding intrigue to the electoral race.

In Mandi, a constituency with fluctuating political dynamics, Congress appears to be fielding sitting MP Pratibha Singh.

In response to these challenges, the Congress high command has directed a comprehensive survey to understand the sentiments of the public and party workers regarding candidate selection. The emphasis is on avoiding the repetition of old mistakes and selecting candidates with a solid support base and the ability to secure victory. The party’s rejuvenated strategy aims to navigate the candidate selection dilemma and revitalize its position in these crucial Himachal strongholds, setting the stage for a fiercely contested 2024 electoral battle.