Chamba: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a young couple lost their lives after being buried under debris when a landslide struck their home in Chadi Panchayat of Mehla development block, Chamba district. The incident occurred around 4 AM on Monday, following continuous torrential rains in the region.

According to initial reports, Pallavi, daughter of Sanjeev Kumar of Sapah village, had recently come to her maternal home with her husband Sunny. The couple was asleep in a room at the rear of the house when heavy boulders and debris, loosened by the rain-induced landslide, crashed into the structure. Sunny and Pallavi were buried under the rubble and died on the spot.

Family members recounted hearing a deafening sound as rocks hit the house, followed by a loud crash. They managed to escape with great difficulty, narrowly saving their lives. However, efforts to rescue Sunny and Pallavi were in vain.

On receiving information about the incident, local police and administrative teams rushed to the scene. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and are being transported to Medical College Chamba for postmortem.