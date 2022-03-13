Shimla: In order to come up with a strategy to ensure victory in Himachal Assembly elections 2022, the state BJP is going into huddle in all parliamentary constituencies of the state from March 21 to 24.

The party think-thank would ponder upon the issues and would formulate a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.

The meeting of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency will be held on March 21 in Ghumarwin, district Bilaspur while the meeting of Kangra Parliamentary Constituency will be held on March 22 in Palampur.

Similarly, a meeting of the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency will be held on March 23 in Mandi and the meeting of the Shimla Parliamentary Constituency will be held on March 24 in Nalagarh, District Solan.

BJP’s National Vice President and regional in-charge Saudan Singh, State in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, BJP State President and MP Suresh Kashyap, organization General Secretary Pawan Rana will be present in these meetings.

Apart from this, all candidates who contested in the 2017 Legislative Assembly elections, district president and district in-charge and co-in-charge of the concerned parliamentary constituency will be present in these meetings.

BJP State General Secretary Trilok Jamwal in a statement said that BJP has geared up to win the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in the state year. He said that meetings of all four parliamentary constituencies are going to be held to strengthen the organization.

“For a long time, the party was operating through the virtual medium but now BJP will hold actual meetings” he added.