New Delhi: Former All India Congress Committee President and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Shimla on Friday to pay his respects to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh who passed away during the wee hours of Thursday.

All India Congress Working Committee member in-charge of state affairs Rajiv Shukla on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi will pay his last respects to Virbhadra Singh on Friday at 12:30 pm at Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi mourned the demise of veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh and tweeted, “Virbhadra Singh was a stalwart in the true sense. His commitment to serving the people and to the Congress party remained exemplary till the very end. My condolences to his family and friends.”