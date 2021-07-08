Shimla: Leaders across the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the demise of Congress leader and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

All India Congress President Sonia Gandhi in a written communique condoling the loss said that the demise is not only a blow to the family, but also to the people of the state and to the Congress party, whom he served with dedication, dynamism, and ability for sixty years.

“For me his passing is a personal loss, having known and interacted with him several years, I will miss his wise counsel and his warm and generous-hearted personality,” she said, adding that his death leaves a void that will be impossible to fill, but I am confident you will do your utmost to carry forward his precious legacy of whole-hearted service to the people and to the Congress party.

“Shri Virbhadra Singh ji was a stalwart in true sense. His commitment to serving the people and to the Congress party remained exemplary till the very end. My condolences to his family and friends, We will miss him,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited Virbhadra Singh’s residence Holly Lodge to pay their tributes.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoling the death termed it a colossal loss to the state.

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं वरिष्ठ नेता आदरणीय वीरभद्र सिंह जी के निधन पर हमने उनके आवास होलीलॉज, शिमला में उनके पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति हेतु प्रार्थना की और उनके परिवारजनों से मिलकर अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की।



ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/1cN5mCUmyT — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 8, 2021

He said that the passing away of Virbhadra Singh has created a vacuum that cannot be filled as his contribution to the development of the state cannot be forgotten.

National President Jagat Prakash Nadda in his condolence message expressing sadness said that the state has lost a charismatic leader, who was always admired by all irrespective of party lines.

“The country has suffered a huge loss, leaving behind a void that is impossible to be filled. He will always be remembered for his contribution in the development Himachal, said Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Anurag Thakur.

Meanwhile, other political leaders including BJP state President, Suresh Kashyap and BJP Himachal In charge Avinash Rai Khanna also expressed their condolences.

AICC secretary and Himachal co-incharge Sanjay Dutt paid homage to Virbhadra Singh at his residence and offered condolences to the family.

“His life saga will continue to inspire us,” he said.