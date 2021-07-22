Shimla: Using cellphone while driving will now be expensive as violators will now be fined a minimum of Rs 1,500 and maximum Rs 7,000 for the offence. The violators will also have to pay a hefty amount of Rs 15,000 if the same offence is repeated within three years.

Himachal Pradesh government has implemented new Motor Vehicle act in the state and has increased the amount of fines for traffic violations. A notification regarding this order has been issued by the government.

As per the new rules, driving without a valid driving licence will now lead to a fine between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500. If anyone obtains a driving licence without disclosing facts or is driving during disqualification will be fined between Rs 10, 000 to Rs 15, 000.

A fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,00 will be imposed for racing or trial of speed in public places. Driving a vehicle without valid insurance will lead to a fine between Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000.

Over speeding a light motor vehicle will lead to a minimum fine of Rs 1,500 and maximum Rs 3,000. Similarly, over speeding of medium and heavy goods and passenger’s vehicles will lead to a minimum fine of Rs 3,000 and maximum Rs 6,000.

If a disqualified conductor works as a conductor, that person will be fined up to Rs 15,000. Similarly, allowing any unauthorized person to drive a vehicle will lead to a fine between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500.

A fine upto Rs 3,000 will be imposed for wilful disobedience of orders, directions, obstruction or refusal of information to the authorities.

Any manufacturer, importer, dealer vehicle maker or dealer or vehicle provider who will make any changes in the vehicle will be fined from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 1,50,000 per vehicle. If the owner alters his vehicle in a way that is not allowed by the authorities, then that person will be fined Rs 7,500 per alteration.

Furthermore, repeated honking in silent zones of public places will lead to a fine between Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000.

Any person who will not give way to emergency vehicles like ambulances or fire tenders will be fined Rs 15,000.