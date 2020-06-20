Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has allowed the resumption of Helicopter Service from 22 June. Helicopter Services are being operated by M/S Pawan Hans Ltd. under UDAN-2.

The flights would be operated on Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh, Shimla-Kullu-Shimla and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla routes. The Booking for the helicopter services can be booked online.

Service provider will have to abide by the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt of India on 21st May, 2020 for operation of flights, as well as guidelines for movement of Travellers by domestic Flights, issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.