Shimla: Additional Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Sood will resume his duties again in the Chief Minister’s security.

After the recent scuffle between the police officers in Kullu, involving the then Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and Brijesh Sood and PSO Balwant of CM security, taking action they had been removed from their respective post and inquiry was initiated.

In a notification issued here on Friday, Brijesh Sood HPPS (2008) presently temporarily attached at Police Headquarters will now resume his duties as ASP, CM’s security relieving Puneet Raghu HPPS (2008), ASP of 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Pandoh district Mandi of this charge with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by DGP Sanjay Kundu on the Kullu incident, Sood has been reinstated.