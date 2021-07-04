Kullu: The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Sunday, visited the under-repair Bhoothnath bridge over Beas River in Kullu town and directed the officers to ensure its proper maintenance and repair.

आज कुल्लू जिला के दौरे पर हूं।



कुल्लू पहुंचने पर हमने यहाँ चल रहे विभिन्न विकास परियोजनाओं के निर्माण कार्यों की प्रगति का जायजा लिया व अधिकारियो को सभी विकास कार्य निर्धारित समय में गुणवत्ता पूर्वक पूर्ण करने के सख़्त निर्देश दिए।



राज्य का समग्र विकास करना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। pic.twitter.com/kEbsSK3nLB — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 4, 2021

Photo: IPR

The 96-m-long double-lane bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, connect the left bank road with the right bank near the Kullu bus stand. The bridge had developed cracks within five years of its inauguration and closed for traffic since January 6, 2019.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid on May 11, 2005, and took over eight years to complete the construction.

Bhoothnath bridge is being restored at a cost of Rs. 2.75 crore by the French company. The tender for repair was awarded in December 2019 and the repair work was targeted to be completed by May 2020. However, it was delayed and now it’s expected to be ready in a couple of months.

The Chief Minister also inspected the site near bus stand Kullu and directed the authorities to explore the possibilities for the construction of a parking lot to facilitate the people of the area.