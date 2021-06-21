Health Dept. records decline in positivity rate to 1.3 per cent

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 193 fresh Covid cases and 490 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Chamba 36, Kangra 31, Mandi 28 Shimla 22, Bilaspur 19 Kullu 18, Una 14, Hamirpur and Sirmaur 8 each, Solan 5, while Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts tested 2 each fresh virus cases on Monday.

The state has 2408 active caseload, health department said in daily Covid report.

With six deaths, total Covid mortalities have reached 3432 in the state.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh has registered positivity rate of 1.3 percent in the last week. The number of active cases has continuously declined during the last month and has reached a low of 2408 active cases as on today.

Photo: NHM

The state health department informed here today that as many as 2,00,603 persons were found Covid positive till 21 June in the State. During last week 1860 positive cases with a positivity rate of 1.3 per cent were recorded in the State, the health department said.

During this period, testing of around 1.39 people was conducted for Covid and 1860 cases were found positive. In all, 51 deaths were reported throughout the state with maximum 19 deaths in Kangra district followed by eight deaths in Hamirpur district, seven in Mandi district and five each in Shimla and Chamba districts. Una district registered three deaths and two each in Sirmaur and Solan districts. No death was reported in the districts of Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul & Spiti during the last week.