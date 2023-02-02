Shimla: The Himachal BJP has hailed the Union Budget 2023-24 and termed it development-oriented and visionary.

Reacting to the Union Budget 2023-24, state leader of opposition Jairam Thakur claimed that the General Budget is all-inclusive and aimed at the welfare of the people. Thakur in a press statement said

“Union Budget 2023-24 will empower villagers, poor, farmers, tribals, Dalits, backward classes, disabled and people from low socio-economic strata and the middle class.”

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी के नेतृत्व वाली केंद्र सरकार ने आज सभी वर्गों को सशक्त बनाने एवं "आत्मनिर्भर भारत" के निर्माण हेतु ऐतिहासिक एवं सराहनीय बजट पेश किया है।



केंद्र सरकार के इस बजट से हमारा "भारत" आर्थिक तौर पर मजबूती की ओर बढ़ेगा।#AmritKaalBudget https://t.co/JDxcq28FpS — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) February 1, 2023

“The budget is primarily aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure, agriculture development, labour welfare, infrastructure development and enhancement of digital infrastructure,” the former Chief Minister further added.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal also supported the Union Budget 2023-24 and believed that it would provide opportunities for growth to the youth, women and the MSME sector in the country.

Supporting the changes in the Income Tax slab, Dhumal termed it a much-needed relief to the middle class.

Himachal BJP state president Suresh Kashyap also welcomed the Union Budget 2023-24 and claimed to have something for every sector.