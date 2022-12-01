Shimla: To eradicate tuberculosis, the state government is working on a three-fold strategy by giving special thrusts on prevention, identification and better treatment facilities for the patients.

In an orientation session on Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Abhiyan (PMTBMBA) Ni-kshay Mitra, Principal Health Secretary, Health Subhasish Panda asked society to adopt patients suffering from the tuberculosis disease and provide nutritional and emotional support.

Panda stressed the need for collective efforts to inspire TB patients to undergo complete treatment since this disease was also considered a social stigma as a result of which many patients desist from taking treatment.

Subhasish Panda said that the government of India had set the target to make India TB-free by the end of the year 2025 while the Himachal Pradesh government was making all-out efforts to achieve this target one year ahead.

Mission Director, National Health Mission Hem Raj Bairwa said the state was aiming at lowering the prevalence rate of tuberculosis and a better nutritional diet was being provided to the patients.

Director, Health Services Dr Gopal Berry informed that there were around 15,000 identified TB patients in the state which include 62 per cent men and 38 per cent women. He said that the department had also fixed the target to treat drug-resistant patients to reduce the mortality rate.