Shimla: To rack up Covid testing, the state Health Department has decided to award performance-linked incentives to the Health Sub centre teams involved in testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

“If a Health Sub Centre team conducts more than 250 Rapid Antigen Tests in its area, the team can earn a maximum incentive of Rs. 11500 per month,” a health department spokesperson announced.

“Incentive would be distributed among Community Health Officer, ANM, MPW and the ASHA workers of the area as per notification issued by the State, spokesperson further added.

For earning the incentive for RAT testing the HWC-HSC or HWC-PHC would be designated as Collection Centre on Covid-19 CC Portal and this portal would be the basis for verification of the incentive. Besides testing, few more parameters like the number of tele-consultations, increase in OPD, Daily & monthly reporting and use of DVDMS portal shall form the basis of calculation of the incentive, he stated.

The spokesperson has asked Health Sub centre teams to increase their performance for the success of strategy of test, track and treat to control the Covid-19 pandemic.