Shimla: After overwhelming response by the 18–44-year age group beneficiaries for vaccination during the last three days starting from 21st June, vaccination sessions for the 18–44-year age group would continue on 25th and 26th June 2021.

The health department, earlier, had reserved the Friday and Saturday for vaccination of prioritized groups and the beneficiaries of 45 plus age but keeping in view the response during last three days, the health department decided to continue the vaccination sessions for 18–44-year age group, health dept. spokesperson said.

He further said that sessions in tribal, hard and rural areas would be provided the facility of onsite registration for both the categories.

The facility of onsite registration would also be provided for category A i.e. 45 plus years age group and priority group persons in urban areas. Whereas for category B i.e., 18–44-year age group category sessions would be published with the facility of online registration and scheduling only, spokesperson further added.

He said that in urban areas persons with 18-44 years age should come to the session site only after the pre-scheduling their appointment only.