Solan: The district health authority has organised two special camps to vaccinate Shoolini University staff members against covid-19 in the premises of the University

About 400 faculty and staff members were vaccinated during the two camps.

As per a notification issued by the National Health Mission, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh had included all staff members of Shoolini University as Front-Line Workers as a priority group for purposes of COVID-19 vaccination.

The first camp was held last week and about 200 staff members were vaccinated. The district health authorities organised the second camp on Tuesday in which another 200 staff members were vaccinated.

All the employees falling in the age group of 18 to 45 years were eligible for vaccination, according to the Director Operations Brig Sunil Mehta (retd).

Brig Mehta said all staff members coming to the campus after its opening must be vaccinated. He said similar camps would be organised for students as well and when the authorities permit the holding of special vaccination camps for them.