Shimla: The SJVNL has signed a pact with the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) for ‘Technical Consultancy Services’ for the development of Solar, Wind, Hybrid (Wind & Solar) and Hybrid (Wind, Solar & Battery Storage) Energy Project(s) of SJVN.

Wind Energy Institute will Support SJVN to assess the feasibility and techno-commercial aspects of Solar, Wind, Hybrid (Wind & Solar) and Hybrid (Wind, Solar & Battery Storage) Energy Project(s) and preparation of Detailed Project Reports, Estimates and Bid Documents covering all relevant aspects from concept to commissioning of these projects of SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN said, “Government of India is targeting to achieve installation of 175 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by the year 2022 and 450 gigawatts of Renewable Energy capacity by 2030, the joint efforts of SJVN and NIWE are going to accelerate the process of achieving this target and providing Round the Clock (RTC) Energy to our nation.”

He further said that these efforts will also lead to achievement of Shared vision of SJVN, of becoming a 25000 MW Company by 2040.

The pact was signed in a virtual ceremony by the CMD SJVN, Nand Lal Sharma and Director General, NIWE, Dr. K Balaraman.