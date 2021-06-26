Officers advised not to be misled or misguided by the ‘halo effect’, as power is always attached to a position and never a person

Shimla: In wake of the recent brawl between police officers in Kullu last Wednesday, that has tarnished the police image, the Himachal Pradesh Police department has issued advisory to IPS and HPS officers in the state.

Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu in the advisory issued on Saturday said, “As such stray incidents harm the image of the police and open us up for ridicule but also completely obliterate the good work done and the goodwill accumulated with years of painstaking efforts. Therefore, we need to strive as a cohesive team to re-establish our image and also to ensure that such incidents never happen in future.”

The advisory directed all police officers to always remain calm and poised, no matter what the provocation is, while interacting with other fellow officers and the general public.

The police officers have been asked to ensure high standards of professionalism and graceful conduct and any conduct unbecoming of an officer in uniform is to be strictly avoided during discharge of duty.

They have been advised to identify their ‘blind spots’ or deficiencies in their personalities and address them for which they may take help either from a person within the department with whom they are comfortable with or seek professional help.

“Problems like anger or depression can only be helped, or even addressed, if the person suffering from them is willing to accept that they have the problem to begin with,” maintains the advisory.

All police officers need to learn and maintain proper interpersonal relationships and inculcate an esprit de corps and to apply tact and not be unduly technical about guidelines, the advisory stated.

Officers should not be misled or misguided by the ‘halo effect’, as power is always attached to a position and never a person, so they should always be mindful of this gospel, the advisory maintained.