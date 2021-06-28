Shimla: About 1.98 crores apple boxes are estimated to be produced in the Shimla district during the upcoming apple season. This has been stated by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

Shimla district is one of the major producers of apple in the state. Most of the apples are grown in Kotkhai, Rohru, Jubbal, Chaupal and Kumarsain in Shimla district.

On Monday, while presiding over a meeting to review the preparations for the apple season, Bhardwaj has directed all the concerned departments to work in coordination to ensure smooth operation of apple season in the district. He has also directed them to provide all possible facilities to the horticulturists.

Bhardwaj has ordered the officials to ensure enough transport facilities to the orchardists. He said that in this regard, officers should ensure to fix the fare by coordinating with the orchardists, truck and pickup operator union of their area.

“The officers should also ensure that no one charges more than the fixed prices and farmers and horticulturists do not face any kind of inconvenience,” said Bhardwaj.

He also directed the concerned officials to to advertise the fixed quantity rate through newspaper and also provide comprehensive information to the orchardists through Panchayat representatives.

Bhardwaj said that fare rates should be displayed in control rooms, notice boards and at prominent places.

He said that arrangements of e-toilets, hand sanitizers and soaps for truck drivers, pick up drivers and other employees who are engaged in their services should be made.

He further said that the department should take special care of roads during apple season so that people can take their produce to the markets on time.

Bhardwaj has also structed the officers of the department to repair the road from Tikkar to Khamadi.