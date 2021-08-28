Shimla: Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj has claimed that the state government is committed to safeguarding the interest of apple growers of the state.

The Minister, in a press statement, stated that 48 lakh boxes of apples have been sold in the market yard of the state while about one crore boxes of apples were sold outside the state.

He claimed that on Saturday, good quality apple was sold at a price of Rs. 2250 per box in Shimla and Kinnaur Market Committee Mandi, while Rs. 2000 per box in Solan.

On Friday, Bhardwaj has blamed the supply-demand concept of economics for fluctuating prices of apples, while he didn’t mince a word over the prices released by the Adani Agri fresh, in which private firm had reduced the price of the lowest grade of apple by Rs. 16.

Urban Development Minister would visit Mehndli, Rohru on August 31 2021, to meet the apple growers and other stakeholders.