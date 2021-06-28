Rashtriya Lokneeti Party appoints Nandi Vardhan Jain as state advisor and D.N Chauhan as state convenor

Shimla: Having announced to contest Mandi Parliamentary by-elections, Rashtriya Lokneeti Party (RLP) has appointed Nandi Vardhan Jain as State advisor and D N Chauhan as State convenor for Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing media persons here in Shimla on Monday, RLP National convener (Admin) Deepak Pandya announcing the appointments said that it was a matter of pride for the party to contest elections in Himachal for the first time.

“The party has decided to contest the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency’s bye-elections and the selection of the candidate is being done by involving the participation of the public and their opinion will be given importance,” he said, adding that the party manifesto is also being prepared by taking the public into confidence.

The selection process format has been uploaded on the party’s website through which the public can nominate their potential candidate, he added.

The party is making extensive use of IT platform and Artificial Intelligence and after the people polling for selection and nomination of the candidate the name will be announced on or before 10 July, said Pandya.

Jain said that the objective of the party is to bring all the services and information on a single electronic card and to provide the services at the door-step by giving employment to at least 15 people from the same area in each panchyat.

“To provide supply of pure drinking water to every household in all seasons, yo bring door-to-door services with new reforms in health, agriculture, horticulture, education will be our priority thus ensuring that people get 100 percent in their services,” said D N Chauhan.

Bringing law on population growth and implementing it will be among the top priority of the party, he added.