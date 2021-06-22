188 fresh covid cases, 314 recovered in last 24 hours

Shimla: Covid vaccination drive picking up as in the last two days, the health department has administered about 2.10 lakhs Covid-19 vaccinations.

The state had planned to vaccinate approximately 1 lakh beneficiaries of 18-44 years age group per day and on 21st June more than 1 lakh person had turned out to get themselves vaccinated. And on Tuesday, as per the COWIN portal figures, more than 1,08,000 beneficiaries have got themselves vaccinated.

“The state has around 7,33,810 doses of covid vaccine available,” Health department spokesperson informed.

Vaccination campaign for 18-44 years age group would be conducted on Wednesday and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – vaccination drive will be conducted for the prioritised groups of 45 + and people due to have their second dose.

Meanwhile, the state is witnessing continues drop in the Covid-19 cases and on Tuesday, the state has recorded 188 new covid cases and 314 patients have recovered.

As per the health department report, now state has 2,276 active caseloads.

Till date, state has recorded 2,00,791 total cases, of which 1,95,055 have recovered and 2,337 patients have succumbed to the virus.