Chamba: Two persons were killed after a pick up plunged into a deep gorge in Bharmour Tehsil, district Chamba.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, son of Megha Ram and Ashish Kumar, son of Amar Jeet. Both of them were residents of Malkauta village in Bharmour Tehsil.

The accident took place on Saturday on Bharmour-Pathankot National Highway near Dadwan village when Anil Kumar, the driver, lost control of the vehicle.

According to reports, they were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony in Lahal village at the time of the accident. The accident was noticed by their friends who immediately informed the police.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and rescued the injured. They were rushed to Civil Hospital, Bharmour where they were declared brought dead.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) HQ Chamba Abhimanyou Verma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that postmortem of the deceased will be conducted today after that the bodies will be handed over to their relatives for cremation.