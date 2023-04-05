Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to have complete coverage of scientific data for weather forecasting as the state government plans to establish two more Doppler Radar Stations. The two stations will be installed in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, covering the entire state, including the popular tourist destinations of Shimla and Manali. This move will enhance the alert system for predicting future weather trends, alerting meteorologists to upcoming precipitation, storms, or severe weather, which will help adopt safety measures much in advance, and improve Shimla weather and Manali weather predictions.

Recently, two Doppler Radar Stations were established at Jot in Chamba district and Murari Devi in Mandi district, covering 70% of the state. The technology used in Doppler radar stations will enable meteorologists to accurately forecast the arrival of precipitation and the intensity and severity of bad weather, highlighting whether there is a high or low probability of danger to life and property.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has raised the matter of setting up these new stations with the Union Government, and the process of setting up the stations is well-advanced. Apart from establishing Doppler Radar Stations, the state government is also focusing on setting up high-tech seismic observatories cum data analysis centers in Kangra and Hamirpur districts. The observatory and data analysis centers will aid in the early detection and warning of earthquakes, potentially saving lives and minimizing damages.

Himachal Pradesh has a frequent occurrence of heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, making it even more pertinent to have these radar stations. The establishment of these radar stations will enhance the weather monitoring capabilities, enabling the administration to make early arrangements to mitigate damages caused by disasters and ensure the safety of life.

The state government is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the benefit of the people of the state. The installation of these Doppler Radar Stations and seismic observatories cum data analysis centres will help the state government prepare better for natural disasters, and improve Shimla weather and Manali weather predictions, ensuring the safety of the residents and tourists of Himachal Pradesh.