Shimla: National Law University, Shimla and Himachal Pradesh Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for institutional communication.

DGP Sanjay Kundu on behalf of HP Police and Vice Chancellor, Dr. Nishtha Jaswal on behalf of HPNLU signed the MoU. Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice L. Narayana Swamy were present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, regular academic conferences will be conducted by state police and NLUs in a joint collaboration on common issues. The students will be offered internships at the units of the police departments. The state police will also organize visits of the students to police training institutes, state forensic science laboratories, prisons, state legal service authority and any other specialized unit of police during the internship period. The NLU will organize training of police officers on legal matters and court judgments related to investigation, prosecution and interpretation of statutes.

The MoU will go a long way in facilitating the police personnel to update their knowledge about legal matters and court judgments. The collaboration will be based on research and development activities and training which will not only involve students and faculty members of the university but also the police officers. The objectives of the MoU will be realized under the Police-Law Interaction Forum.