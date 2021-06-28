Kullu: One person has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in the Kullu district. According to police, the accused has allegedly beaten his wife to death.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrika Kumari (40), resident of Manglore village in Banjar Tehsil, Kullu. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Kumar who works as a workshop cleaner in District Public Relations Office (DPRO) Kullu. They were living in a quarter in Hanuman Bagh, Kullu.

According to the complaint filed by Sanjay Kumar, brother of the deceased, they have been married for 14 years and were having bitter relations for the past five years. He has alleged that the accused used to beat his wife frequently.

He said that the accused had also beaten his sister very badly few days back and she had sent him photographs of her in which she was having visible injury marks.

On Sunday, the accused called Sanjay’s wife Ranju and said that Chandrika has passed away and urged them to come to cemetery for her cremation. He along with his relatives and police reached Manglore.

On the complaint of brother, the dead body was brought back to Kullu and has shifted it to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. A case under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. Further action will be taken after considering the post-mortem report.